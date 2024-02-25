Revanth Reddy to inaugurate concluding meet of Samaragni on February 29

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee president, Palode Ravi, has informed that ‘Samaragni’, the yatra led by Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, will reach Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The DCC office-bearers will accord a reception to the ‘Samaragni’ participants at Kadampattukonam at 3pm on Tuesday. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the valedictory programme of the yatra at 4.30 pm on Thursday.

The first public meeting of Samaragni in the district will be held at Attingal Mamam Vakkom Purushothaman Nagar at 4 pm. Sudhakaran and Satheesan will be accorded a reception at Attingal Moonnu Mukku Junction and they will be then led to the public programme venue. UDF convener M M Hassan will inaugurate the public programme.

e second public programme will be inaugurated by CWC leader Ramesh Chennithala at Nedumangad Kallingal ground at 5 pm. The Samaragni will conclude at Nayanar Park, Putharikandam Grounds, at 4.30 pm on Thursday. Over 50, 000 party workers are expected to attend the event.