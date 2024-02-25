Samaragni: Sudhakaran’s expletive against Satheesan kicks up a row

ALAPPUZHA: The Congress in the state landed in a spot after party state president K Sudhakaran’s expletive at a press meet went viral on Saturday. The goof-up occurred at the press meet that was to be addressed jointly by Sudhakaran and Satheesan.

Sudhakaran, along with DCC president B Babuprasad and other senior leaders, arrived at the venue around 10.30 am. After knowing that Satheesan was not present there, Sudhakaran conveyed his displeasure to Babuprasad.

While expressing regret over the delay in starting the press conference organised in connection with KPCC’s Samaragni Yatra, he asked where Satheesan was. In between he uttered an expletive oblivious of the fact that the microphones and cameras of TV channels were live.

Sudhakaran’s words were recorded on the news channel cameras through the microphones placed on the table.

A Congress leader said that Sudhakaran was just showing his displeasure like any common man, and there was nothing more to it. “The media highlighted it as the sign of inner-party feud. But it has not affected the relations between the two,” he said.

Reacting to the issue, Satheesan said: “He (Sudhakaran) said it candidly. He has the right to say it. We are like brothers.”