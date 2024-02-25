Sree Narayana Guru Open University VC resigns; governor yet to accept it

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sree Narayana Guru Open University Vice-Chancellor P M Mubarak Pasha has submitted his resignation to the governor. He had not attended the hearing called by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday. The resignation comes after the governor asked the VCs of seven universities to put in their papers after the Supreme Court annulled the appointment of Abdul Kalam Technological University VC M S Rajashree last October.

But the LDF government asked the VCs to continue in office with the court intervening in the issue stating that they should be given a chance to present their case. Accordingly, the Raj Bhavan held the hearing as per the directive of the High Court which had asked four Vice-chancellors to appear before the governor. Apart from the governor, the hearing panel comprised UGC joint secretary, UGC standing counsel, governor’s standing counsel and Raj Bhavan additional chief secretary.

Digital University Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath appeared in person for the hearing. The Calicut University VC was represented by his lawyer. On behalf of Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor T K Narayanan, his lawyer attended the hearing online. Sree Narayana Guru Open University VC Mubarak Pasha did not attend the hearing. A Raj Bhavan source told TNIE that the governor has not accepted Mubarak Pasha’s resignation letter.

