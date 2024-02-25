Thousands of devotees offer Attukal Pongala in Kerala's capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city is sporting a festive look with this year's Attukal Pongala. The chief priest of Attukal Devi Temple, Goshala Vishnu Vasudevan Namboodiri lit the hearth at 10:30 am. The nivedyam will be offered at 2:30 pm which would see the thousands of women returning to their homes.

The deputy priest brought the fire from the Attukal Temple and lit the Pongala pot kept outside the temple. Priests appointed by the temple will light the hearth of the devotees across the capital city. It is known as the Sabarimala of women and holds the Guinness World Record for the largest congregation of women.

Pongala festival which witnesses the convergence of thousands of women devotees from within the state and outside involves the preparation of offerings on red brick hearts lining on both sides of the roads.