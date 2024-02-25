Thousands to offer ‘Pongala’ on Sunday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Thousands of women will offer Attukal Pongala – the largest gathering of women – in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. On Saturday, the entire city was crowded by devotees and all roads and byroads leading to the Attukal Bhagavati Temple were lined up with makeshift hearths ready to be lit for offering pongala. Festive mood reigned in every nook and cranny of the city and the Attukal Temple witnessed a heavy rush on Saturday as devotees thronged the temple on the eve of the pongala ritual.

The pongala ritual will kick off at 10.30 am after the lighting of the ‘Pandara Aduppu’ on the temple premises. The pongala will be offered at 2.30 pm after sprinkling the holy water over the offerings. Various departments have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of pongala.

The police department has imposed traffic restrictions in the capital till 8 pm Sunday and KSRTC is operating special services to ensure hassle-free transportation for devotees.

Arrangements in place to clean up the city

The City Corporation on Saturday distributed e-bikes for the health workers. All health circles have been given one e-bike each, and they are being used for the first time. According to officials, the health authorities will be able to commute more smoothly during pongala. As many as 3,000 sanitation workers and 750 volunteers have been mobilised to ensure sanitation. The plan is to clean up the city before midnight. This year also the bricks used during pongala will be collected and distributed to Life Mission beneficiaries.

Four heat clinics set up

In the wake of the rise in temperature and met warnings, the health department has set up four health clinics to ensure the safety of the devotees. The heat clinics have been set up at the General Hospital, Fort Taluk Hospital, Iranimuttom Community Health Centre and Urban Health Centre at Chalai. The special clinics have been equipped with coolers, fans, ice packs, IV fluids, ORS and more to treat the discomforts caused by the scorching sun.

The health department has deployed 10 medical teams in various parts of the city. A special medical team has been stationed at the main premises of the temple. The fire and rescue services department has made elaborate arrangements and has set up two control rooms to address issues during pongala. The department has arranged 60 vehicle points and 50 exit points at different points in the city. As many as 400 fire and rescue personnel, including civil defence volunteers and home guards, will be on duty on Sunday.

Dos and Don’ts

A safe distance should be maintained between hearths

Keep water nearby to douse the fire

Make sure the fire is put off before leaving

Excess fire-wood should be removed before lighting the hearth

Wear loose-fitting clothes and if clothes catch fire roll on the ground/ douse the fire by pouring water/covering with thick clothes

Fire helpline

0471 2333101, 101