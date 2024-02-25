Traffic regulations in Kochi ahead of ISL match

KOCHI: Ahead of the upcoming ISL match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor, on Sunday, Kochi City Police have introduced traffic regulations to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles.

Fans arriving from Fort Kochi and Vypeen have been directed to park their vehicles on Chathiyath Road and utilise public transport system to reach the stadium. Similarly, those coming from North Paravoor, Thrissur, and Malappuram areas are advised to park their vehicles in Aluva or on Container Road. People coming from eastern regions, such as Idukki, Kottayam, and Perumbavoor, have been directed to park their vehicles at Tripunithura and Kakkanad, while vehicles from the southern region, including Alappuzha, should park at Kundannoor and Vyttila.

Notably, heavy vehicles carrying fans will not be allowed to enter city limits. After 5 pm, vehicles heading towards Edappally, Cheranalloor, Aluva, and Kakkanad will be rerouted via Kaloor Junction, Pottakuzhi-Mamangalam, and BTS Roads. Similarly, vehicles going in the opposite direction should proceed to Vyttila Junction via Sahodaran Ayyappan Road.

Additionally, Kochi Metro will operate more services from JLN Stadium to Aluva and SN Junction, extending services till 11.30 pm.