Union government strengthened country, implemented welfare projects: Vijayavargiya

KOCHI: The Kerala Yatra organised by NDA aiming to highlight the development projects of the Union government, toured Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday.

In the absence of BJP state president K Surendran, who was summoned to Delhi by the national leadership for discussions regarding the selection of candidates for Lok Sabha elections, BJP state general secretary MT Ramesh led the rally in the district.

Ramesh started his tour with a visit to Sri Kumareswara Subramanya temple near KSRTC Bus Stand on Saturday morning. Later he visited the house of Bharatheeya Abhibhashaka Parishad state committee member Rajkumar. He also visited the house of Meenakshy N Naveen, a child with 85% locomotor disability, met former Ranji trophy Kerala team captain P Raviyachan and visited Jewish Synagogue on Broadway in Ernakulam. Later he interacted with lawyers at Hotel BTH and attended a meeting of women beneficiaries of Central government projects at Rama Varma Club.

Leaders of the NDA joined the Kerala Padayatra which started from Rajendra Maidan and concluded at Vyttila. Former national general secretary of the BJP and Madhya Pradesh urban development minister Kailash Vijayavargiya who inaugurated the Kerala Padayatra in Ernakulam constituency said that the BJP government has not only strengthened the country through development, but implemented welfare projects without discrimination.