CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for protecting federalism in cultural affairs

THRISSUR: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday stressed on the need to strengthen the cultural sector in Kerala and also urged personalities from the field to be vocal about the need to protect federalism in cultural affairs.

Interacting with writers and critics and others during Mukhamukham, Pinarayi said, “Our debates surrounding the country’s federal structure should not be restricted to finance alone. They should be extended to cultural affairs. Federalism in cultural affairs guarantees the diversity in language, beliefs and lifestyle. What would happen if it is destroyed to bring uniformity in all?” The CM said there was a Malayalithanima (Malayali touch) in everything we did and it should never be destroyed.

“Eikyakerala (unified Kerala) was formed based on these features of the state. However, there have been attempts to destroy the state’s secular fabric and divide it,” Pinarayi said, adding that Kerala was the last outpost of secularism, brotherhood and tolerance, and should never fall apart. “Kerala has a left-thinking mind, which made it a progressive state,” he said.

The CM also said cultural leaders acted as society’s guide to the right path and people have always waited for their opinions. “Society looks up to the words of cultural personalities as it believes thinkers and writers are selfless and think for the public. The state government also takes such a stand,” he said.

Pinarayi shared the government’s dream of transforming Kerala into a knowledge hub and said the infrastructure should be developed accordingly. And when such developments happen, contribution of cultural leaders is important in showing the right path and making history, he said.

Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi, writers T Padmanabhan and Benyamin, percussion maestro Mattannur Sankarankutty, director Kamal, actor Shine Tom Chacko and actor-activist Nadira Mehrin from the transgender community also spoke.

‘Malayalathanima’ a must