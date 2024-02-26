Intrigued foreigners explore harmony of Pongala festivities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under the Sunday hot sun, the grandest women-centered festival of the country is celebrated in the heart of the capital, drawing millions of devotees to the Attukal temple, which is also known as “Women’s Sabarimala.”

Pongala Day transforms into Women’s Day in the capital, where traditional roles get reversed: men take charge of household chores while women devote themselves to the streets. Men serve women, providing free transportation and refreshments throughout the day.

Women from all walks of life, come together harmoniously to offer their prayers. This isn’t just attended by locals; it also attracts women from various districts, states, and even countries who have made attending this festival an annual tradition. Sableena Nataliya from Moscow, Russia, is among those who have been offering pongala for the fifth year in a row.

For the past 12 years, Natalia, a yoga teacher, has been coming to Thiruvananthapuram city for various reasons. She finds herself fascinated by the sight of women taking over the city’s roads, preparing the traditional rice-jaggery recipe in earthen pots in a brick oven. “The culture here has always been close to my heart,” she shared. “Believing in Attukal Devi brings me joy and hope for prosperity and happiness.” Nataliya’s attraction to Attukal Pongala prompts her to plan her vacations around its timing each year. Accompanied by a group of 8–10 people, she introduces them to the beauty of the festival. This time, she’s accompanied by two close friends.

Another visitor, Gratien Sonia from France, who is experiencing Pongala for the first time, shared, “I initially came to Kerala for Ayurvedic treatment and heard about the festival. I feel fortunate to have discovered it during my visit. Participating in the cooking alongside all the women is an intriguing experience. It’s truly a memorable experience.”

Under the guidance of Dr. Sreelaja Sasikumar at the Kovalam Sivadha Ayur Hermitage, they presented their offerings to the deity.