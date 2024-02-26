Kerala: Husband sets wife ablaze at Varkala, woman sustains 70 percent burns

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A husband in Varkala set his 45-year-old housewife on fire by pouring kerosene on her while she was sleeping on Monday early morning.

The victim is identified as Leela, a native of Chemmaruthy.

The police said the incident occurred by 1.30 am. Asokan, the victim's husband, had a stroke a year ago which made him paralyzed. He partially recovered owing to the treatment. Since unable to work, Leela has been supporting the family with the salary she earned from the Rural Employment Guarantee scheme.