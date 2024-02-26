Kerala: Husband sets wife ablaze at Varkala, woman sustains 70 percent burns

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A husband in Varkala set his 45-year-old housewife on fire by pouring kerosene on her while she was sleeping on Monday early morning.
The victim is identified as Leela, a native of Chemmaruthy.
The police said the incident occurred by 1.30 am. Asokan, the victim's husband, had a stroke a year ago which made him paralyzed. He partially recovered owing to the treatment. Since unable to work, Leela has been supporting the family with the salary she earned from the Rural Employment Guarantee scheme.
Asokan was suspicious of Leela's infidelity. He harboured a feeling that his wife might ditch him hence he committed the crime.
Leela's daughter and granddaughter were present in the house during the incident.
Leela's daughter said when she opened her eyes she saw her father carrying a bottle of Kerosene. Her mother, who was in flames, ran out of the house crying aloud. The daughter immediately put out the fire by pouring water and shifted Leela to a hospital with the help of the neighbours.
Leela reportedly sustained 70 percent burns and is undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital.
Asokan was taken into custody and the police have registered a case.