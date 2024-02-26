Kerala: Mercury rises, yellow alert sounded in 8 districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IMD has issued yellow alerts for eight districts due to an increase in maximum temperature on Monday.

Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 38 degree Celsius in Palakkad and around 37 degree Celsius in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode and Kannur, and around 36 degree Celsius in Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur (2 to 4 degree Celsius above normal), warned IMD.

A similar warning was issued for these districts on Sunday as well. The high temperature and humid air are likely to result in hot and discomfort weather over these districts, except in hilly areas.

Such weather is of health concern for vulnerable people — infants, the elderly, people with chronic diseases, and those exposed to the sun for prolonged periods or doing heavy work.

According to weather experts people should take necessary precaution to reduce exposure to sun light even when there is not specific alerts in the districts. Meanwhile, the state received short rainfalls in isolated pockets on Sunday.