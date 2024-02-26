Kerala: Sanitation workers, the true stars

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state capital was cleaned up within hours after the Attukal Pongala ritual, attended by millions of women, on Sunday. Around 3,000 sanitary workers, under the supervision of 150 health officials under the city corporation, swung into action immediately after the Pongala ritual which concluded at 2.30pm. The mass cleaning drive was held within a 10km radius of the Attukal Bhagavati Temple.

According to corporation officials, more people attended the Pongala ritual this year compared to last year. The civic body is anticipating over 200 tonnes of waste which will be dumped at six locations. The main dumping point is Enchakkal.

“The trend of offering pongala near the temple has changed. Now people are offering pongala at their convenience, picking places with shades to protect themselves from the sun. Many residents’ associations have collected money and hosted pongala on their premises, leading to clusters spreading till Kazhakoottam,” said an official of the corporation.

Hundreds of vehicles owned, hired and sponsored by private parties were utilised for the cleaning activities. The movement of waste was slowed down owing to heavy traffic. Minor fire incidents proved to be a major challenge for the workers.

“The waste, consisting of mostly pieces of wood and other things left behind after the pongala, caught fire three times while being carted away. Thankfully, the sanitation workers were able to douse the fire. At the dumping site, a fire tender has been stationed and the process is being done under strict monitoring. Tankers with non-drinkable water have also been stationed at the site,” said an official of the corporation.