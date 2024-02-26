Kerala: Shortage of testing ground poses challenge to driving licence reforms

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the motor vehicle department (MVD) has decided to make the driving proficiency test more stringent from May 1, testing grounds to suit the new format remain scarce. Currently, there are 86 testing grounds, with most of them being part of school grounds, temple premises or small leased land.

According to driving school owners, the MVD is ignoring practical difficulties while expecting driving schools to create structures for gradient test, zig zag parking and the like.

“Under the new format, we require land measuring at least 26 by 26 metres. Finding such space itself is a challenge. Even if we find space, it would be difficult to convince landowners to construct permanent structures on the ground,” Driving School Owners Koottayma general secretary Nazar Usman said. He said the organisation has requested the transport minister to split part one of the test into two so they can manage all the tests on a smaller piece of land.

Under the current format, the driving schools only need to fix iron rods temporarily to create the H track during the test. The non-availability of suitable practice facilities in line with the the new format will also make things difficult for people who apply for driving licences without the support of driving schools.

Acquiring a driver's license will become dearer as the driving schools are planning to increase the fee to meet the MVD-mandated changes from May 1. According to the owners, the new regulations would require driving schools to purchase new vehicles and dash cameras, arrange grounds in a prescribed format and provide more hours of instruction to the applicants about the new format.

The fee for a two and four-wheel licence varies from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000. Driving school owners expressed concern that the stringent norms, and the related cost, will pu