Probe mystery allegation in death of Kunjananthan, says Mullappally

KOZHIKODE: Close on the heels of Muslim League leader KM Shaji and Congress state president K Sudhakaran alleging mystery behind the death of CPM leader and T P Chandrasekharan murder case accused P K Kunjananthan, former Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran on Sunday agreed with the two leaders’ statements.

After attending the P Sankaran memorial award distribution ceremony in Kozhikode, Mullappally told reporters that the allegation of mystery needs to be investigated.

“The CPM connections of the accused in the TP murder case had come out in the investigation carried out during the term of the UDF. Hence, a reinvestigation into the Kunjananthan case is a must,” he said.

Mullappally said the CBI did not take up the TP murder case because of the CPM-BJP understanding.

“During the Oommen Chandy government, the investigation was left to the CBI. But they could not take over the case. Many big sharks will be caught if CBI investigates impartially,” he said.

He said the conspiracy in the case has not been revealed and the people of Kerala want to know that.

Further, Mullappally said a corruption of Rs 1,300 crore happened in the health department under the guise of buying PPE kits and gloves during the Covid period and the then health minister K K Shailaja cannot escape responsibility.

“The government is yet to respond to the scandal. People will ask Shailaja about the PPE kit scam in this Lok Sabha election. What happened during the Covid era was complete corruption. Trying to pretend to be at the forefront of Covid prevention will not be accepted anymore,” he said.

The senior Congress leader also asked why Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Shailaja did not respond to the `1,300-crore scam.

“The CM is the epicentre of corruption in the state. The investigation should start from the chief minister’s office. Investigating agencies are bowing before Pinarayi. The central agencies are unable to act independently,” he said.

Mullappally also accused the central agencies of failing to find a clue despite many allegations.