Anil, Abdullakutty likely to contest; big names in BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram draft list

Meanwhile, dancing to the tune of popular perception, the BJP state leadership has submitted a jumbo draft candidates’ list to the national leadership. The list for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency includes the names of Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan, actors Shobana and Krishna Kumar, and Thiruvananthapuram district president V V Rajesh. However, it is learnt that Shobana has informed the state leaders who contacted her about her inability to contest.

Except in Attingal and Thrissur constituencies where V Muraleedharan and Suresh Gopi, respectively, are near certainties, the state leadership is groping in the dark as far as the final candidate list for the state is considered. Kummanam’s name is being considered in as many as three constituencies. Apart from Thiruvananthapuram, the state leadership wanted a senior leader in the Kollam seat too.

In Pathanamthitta, after considering P C George’s name for the seat, it is yet to be decided whether to field a Hindu candidate or a Christian candidate. If the state leadership decides on a Hindu candidate, Kummanam appears the number one contender. Or else, the leadership wants Shone George, the son of P C George, to be the candidate.