Anil, Abdullakutty likely to contest; big names in BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram draft list

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Senior Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony, who had joined the BJP a few months ago, is being touted to contest the Lok Sabha elections from either Ernakulam or Kottayam. Though a final decision in that regard has to come from the BJP national leadership, the state leadership is not ruling out the possibility.
Anil, one of the national secretaries of the BJP, has been given important responsibilities in south India. National vice president A P Abdullakutty too might contest, from the Malabar region -- most likely Kannur. The state leadership has decided to seek the opinion of district leaders regarding their candidacy. As Anil and Abdullakutty are part of the national leadership, the decision will be taken after considering their interests. However, sources close to the two leaders have termed suggestions of their candidature speculative as there has been no communication from the national leadership.
Meanwhile, dancing to the tune of popular perception, the BJP state leadership has submitted a jumbo draft candidates’ list to the national leadership. The list for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency includes the names of Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan, actors Shobana and Krishna Kumar, and Thiruvananthapuram district president V V Rajesh. However, it is learnt that Shobana has informed the state leaders who contacted her about her inability to contest.
Except in Attingal and Thrissur constituencies where V Muraleedharan and Suresh Gopi, respectively, are near certainties, the state leadership is groping in the dark as far as the final candidate list for the state is considered. Kummanam’s name is being considered in as many as three constituencies. Apart from Thiruvananthapuram, the state leadership wanted a senior leader in the Kollam seat too.
In Pathanamthitta, after considering P C George’s name for the seat, it is yet to be decided whether to field a Hindu candidate or a Christian candidate. If the state leadership decides on a Hindu candidate, Kummanam appears the number one contender. Or else, the leadership wants Shone George, the son of P C George, to be the candidate.
At the same time, the BDJS has informed the BJP leadership of their objection to P C George’s candidature, given his alleged remarks against the Ezhava community. In Kasaragod, one of the category ‘A’ constituencies of the party, former state president P K Krishnadas’ name is also being considered.
In Palakkad, where state general secretary C Krishna Kumar’s name was almost certain, senior leader Shoba Surendran too is being considered now.
The first list of BJP candidates nationwide is set to be released by February 29. The state leadership is optimistic of some Kerala candidates being included in the list.