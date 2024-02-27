CPI(M) announces candidates for 15 LS seats in Kerala, four sitting MLAs to contest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI(M), the lead partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front, announced candidates for 15 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala on Tuesday, including former state ministers K K Shailaja and T M Thomas Isaac.

Besides four sitting MLAs, the Marxist party also decided to field two of its sitting MPs, one from Lok Sabha and another from Rajya Sabha, as part of its bid to wrest significant number of seats from the Congress-led UDF.

The CPI(M)-led Left front had won just a single seat in the 2019 general elections.

Its coalition partners in the LDF, the CPI and the Kerala Congress (M), had previously named their candidates.

With the announcement by the CPI(M), all 20 LDF candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in the southern state have been declared.

In a notable move, the Left party nominated four of its sitting MLAs, including Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan, to contest in key constituencies.

In the upcoming general elections, both political heavyweights Thomas Isaac and Shailaja will contest from Pathanamthitta and Vadakara seats respectively.