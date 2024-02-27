Ernakulam District Industrial Centre adjudged the best in Kerala

KOCHI: The Best District Industrial Centre (DIC) Award 2023 went to the Ernakulam centre this year for starting new ventures and generating jobs.

As per statistics, the DIC was instrumental in establishing 14,128 new enterprises, generating 33,765 employment opportunities and bringing in investment of Rs 1,172.46 crore.

Sources said the centre efficiently implemented the Industrial Single Window Clearance Board in the district. “Through the single window board meetings held every month under the chairmanship of the district collector, it has been made easy to get all permissions and licences required to start an enterprise,” said a source.

The centre made available Rs 10.45 crore under the Entrepreneur Support Scheme (ESS) last year. It helped 126 beneficiaries. A sum of Rs 5.05 crore was made available under the PMEG programme, and this benefited 60 people. As many as 21 consumers were eligible for a total subsidy of Rs 1.73 crore.

“A sum of Rs 20.47 lakh has been made available for 10 applicants in the district panchayat scheme. The implementation rate is 100%. A sum of Rs 44.96 lakh has been sanctioned under the Industrial Security Scheme for MSMEs and 198 people have become its beneficiaries. Around Rs 80,000 has been made available to two beneficiaries under the Revival and Rehabilitation Scheme of Defunct MSMEs and Cashew Processing Units,” said the source.

The centre found 1,752 investors in the Integrated Infrastructure Development (IID) scheme. As many as 481 units were launched. A total investment of Rs 767.98 crore has already been made in IID. Five more Entrepreneurship Development (ED) clubs were started in 2022-23, taking their total number in the district to 84.

Achievements