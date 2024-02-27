In court, TP Chandrasekharan murder convicts plead innocence, leniency for kins’ sake

KOCHI: Those convicted in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case stood with folded hands and pleaded their innocence when the Kerala High Court on Monday heard them on the sentence awarded. During the proceedings, most of the convicts, expressed concern for the welfare of their families.

A member of the hit gang, Kodi Suni, said, “I am in no way related to the case.” The 12th accused, Geothi Babu, who was found guilty of criminal conspiracy, appeared online on a wheelchair and implored: “Don’t put me behind bars. My wife and son have serious health illnesses and are undergoing treatment. I also look after the wife and son of my brother, who was murdered earlier.”

The court also heard the accused on awarding capital punishment or life imprisonment for a particular period without parole. On Tuesday, it will hear the counsels of the convicts and a report of the jail authorities.

The first to seventh accused, Anoop, Manoj Kumar alias Kirmani Manoj, N K Sunil Kumar alias Kodi Suni, Rajeesh Thundikkandi, K K Muhammed Shafi, S Sijith alias Annan Sijith and K Shinoj respectively, 10th accused K K Krishnan, 11th accused Manojan alias Trouser Manojan and 18th accused P V Rafeek alias Vazhappadachi Rafeek, were produced before court. The eighth accused, K C Ramachandran, who is on parole, was also present.

The court also heard them on the question of sentence. It ordered that those present be remanded to Ernakulam district jail till Tuesday.

When the court took up the plea on enhancing the sentence, Anoop said, “I have a wife and two children, so maximum leniency should be shown.” Kirmani Manoj said that his 80-year-old mother is alone at home. Besides saying that he had no connection with the case, Kodi Suni sought the commuting of his sentence.

Geothi Babu pleaded that he be omitted from the sentence. “Besides, my wife and son, who are under treatment, I have a 20-year-old daughter... I am innocent in this case,” he added.

Rajeesh Thundikkandi told court that he was brutally assaulted by police during the investigation, which left him with a spinal cord injury. K K Muhammed Shafi said he has elderly parents, a wife and a two-year-old child. “I completed two courses while in jail and have enrolled for a degree course. I wish to work and support my family after being released from jail,” he said.

According to S Sijith, he has a wife and one-and-a-half-year-old girl child. “I have been in jail for the last 12 years and extended imprisonment will imperil them. P V Rafeek, who was a taxi driver, said he has no political links and no connection with the case.

Killers didn’t consider TP’s family, says Rema

The people who murdered Chandrasekharan never considered the fact that he also had a family, MLA K K Rema said, adding that her husband’s mother passed away heartbroken following his tragic killing. Most of the convicts who pleaded for HC’s mercy on Monday did so citing their families. “Chandrasekharan was brutally murdered. It was an exceptionally heinous crime deserving of severe punishment. We hope that the court would recognise the gravity of the crime and deliver a sentence fitting the severity of the offence,” she added.