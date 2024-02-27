IUML meeting in Malappuram to decide on LS, RS seats tomorrow

MALAPPURAM : A crucial meeting of the IUML to discuss the Congress proposal to allot a second

Rajya Sabha seat to the party, and finalise the names of the party’s candidates for the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats will be held in Malappuram on Wednesday.

The meeting will be chaired by IUML state president Panakkad Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal. Senior leaders PK Kunhalikutty, ET Mohammed Basheer, and PMA Salam will attend the meeting. Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal will announce the party’s decision on the Congress offer after the meeting.

The IUML had earlier sought one more LS seat in addition to the existing two. But during a meeting between the leaders of both parties in Aluva last Sunday, the Congress conveyed its inability to part with the third LS seat. Instead, the Congress offered one more Rajya Sabha seat to the IUML.

When the terms of three Rajya Sabha members from Kerala end next July, one RS seat will be allocated to the IUML. Hence, the IUML will have two members in the upper house.

“The IUML state president will announce the party’s decision regarding the Rajya Sabha seat offer made by the Congress. Thangal’s decision will be final on the matter,” said a source within the party.

The source also indicated that the party leadership is likely to accept the offer.