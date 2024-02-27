KTU rejects Kerala governor’s directive to nominate varsity representative

THIRUVANANATHPURAM: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has rejected the directive of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is the Chancellor of the varsity, to nominate a representative to the search-cum-selection committee to choose a new vice-chancellor.

A meeting of KTU’s Board of Governors held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday turned down the directive on the grounds that the Chancellor has no power to constitute a selection committee under the UGC Regulation 2018. The meeting unanimously accepted the motion proposed by Board of Governors member Prof G Sanjeev to reject the Governor’s directive under Rule 38 (7) of the university law.

The bill passed by the state assembly incorporating the UGC regulation is under the consideration of the President, the resolution stated. It was inappropriate to consider this matter while the petition filed by the government questioning the action is under consideration by the Supreme Court, it stated. The Board of Governors meeting assessed that there has been a 13% increase in B.Tech admissions in the state. The grades obtained by students, who have passed B.Tech since 2015, will be converted into marks.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the construction of the university headquarters at Valapillashala on March 7. The first convocation of the university will be held on March 5.