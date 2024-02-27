Man dies as elephant attacks autorickshaw in Munnar

IDUKKI: A 46-year-old man died after a wild elephant attacked an autorickshaw near Munnar on Monday evening. The deceased, Suresh Kumar (Mani), was driving the autorickshaw which had a total of six passengers.

The attack took place around 10pm near the Top Division tea estate workers’ colony in Kanimala, according to officials.

Suresh was taking a family of three, who were returning after a school anniversary programme in Munnar, and two migrant workers to Kanimala when the elephant — standing on the road — attacked the vehicle. The elephant attacked Suresh even as he tried to run away.

He was taken to a private hospital in Munnar but his life could not be saved.

While the couple travelling in the autorickshaw suffered injuries, their child escaped unhurt.

They are reported to be safe. The migrant workers also escaped.

The identity of the rogue tusker is yet to be confirmed. This is the third death reported in wild elephant attacks in recent weeks in Kerala.

Earlier, two persons were killed in wild elephant attacks in Wayanad district.