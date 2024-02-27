Man torches lady friend, kills himself at Kollam's Anchal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 46-year-old man killed his lady friend by setting her on fire and later took his own life in front of her family at Thadikkadu in Kollam district on Monday evening.

Sibi Mol, 37, was torched by the accused named Biju using petrol that he had brought. The incident occurred around 6.30 pm.

The police said Sibi and Biju had an extramarital affair. Both of them have two children each with their legitimate partners. Sibi’s husband Udayakumar is working abroad and his family maintained a distance from her due to this relationship.

Biju had also borrowed money from Sibi and later their relationship got frayed. Following this, Udayakumar filed a complaint with Anchal police on financial matters.

When Biju arrived at Sibi’s residence, her children were playing outside, while the domestic help was busy with the daily chores. Biju had a brief argument with Sibi and then dragged her into the bedroom and closed the door from inside.

He allegedly set her ablaze after pouring petrol and then killed himself in the same manner. The charred bodies were later found on the bed.