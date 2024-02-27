Migrant Worker found dead at construction site in Kerala

KOCHI: A migrant worker was discovered dead at a construction unit near Kizhakkambalam in Kerala. Identified as Riyajuddin, aged 27, hailing from Assam, this incident marks the second migrant worker fatality at the construction site within a week.

According to the police, the migrant worker, allegedly intoxicated, may have fallen from the building.

"He was residing with his relatives and other workers at the construction site and reportedly consumed alcohol on Monday night. Although we found an injury on his head, it might have been sustained from impact elsewhere," stated the SHO of Kunnathunadu police, where the case has been lodged.

The investigation will commence upon receipt of the autopsy report. "Currently, no one is reported missing from the site. Furthermore, there is no evidence indicating foul play. Nonetheless, we await the autopsy report before drawing conclusions," added the SHO.