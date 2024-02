THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP will look to set in motion its parliamentary election campaign in the state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The PM’s third visit to the state in a span of two months assumes political significance as the party hopes to cash in on his stature to give it an edge, especially in constituencies like Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.

Modi’s arrival coincides with the culmination of party state president K Surendran’s statewide padayatra. The PM will address a public meeting at Central Stadium, where he will elaborate on the party’s political strategy and aim in the upcoming general election.

The state BJP is in the last phase of finalising its candidates and has submitted a list of probables to the national leadership. The initial list includes national leaders and prominent faces, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan and actor Sobhana.

The PM will arrive at the Air Force technical area of the city airport at 10.30am.

Prime Minister to address BJP workers at Central Stadium

The PM will then proceed to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre to inaugurate various projects. He will arrive at the Central Stadium at noon and address the workers till 1pm.

The district leadership has sought the permission of the PMO for an interaction of a group of fisherfolk with the PM, apart from prominent persons.

After the party programme, the PM will travel to Tamil Nadu at 1.20pm from Thiruvananthapuram airport. He will return to Thiruvananthapuram from Tirunelveli at 1.10pm on Wednesday and will leave for Maharashtra at 1.15pm.