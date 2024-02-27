PM Modi to announce Gaganyaan astronauts’ names

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday and announce the names of the four astronaut-designates of the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme.

As per reports, a Keralite drawn from the Air Force is among the four astronaut-designates. The PM will also hand over the symbolic ‘wings’ of the programme to the astronauts.

Isro chairman Somanath S said the PM will also review the progress made by the ambitious space project in the last two years. The mission, showcasing the country’s capability of sending astronauts to space, is expected to be launched in 2025.