State plans to set up sports academy for differently abled, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state government plans to establish a sports academy for the differently abled, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was addressing a gathering of differently abled organised as part of Mukhamukham, an interaction programme with the CM.

The CM said the academy will help in identifying and training talents. The government also plans to amend the government’s policies for the differently-abled and elderly in line with the requirements of the present times.

Pinarayi urged the differently-abled people to explore opportunities. “The government is committed to making Kerala a friendly place for the differently abled by extending all support,” he said. The Barrier-free Kerala programme of the government is progressing. It aims to make all public buildings, PSUs and parks, disabled-friendly.

Over 2,000 buildings have been made disabled friendly as part of the programme. Tourist centres will also be covered under the programme. The government is also taking steps to make digital work disabled-friendly. Over 170 websites have been made disabled friendly until September 2023. The government had formed a committee to identify posts in government offices where disabled people can be given reservation. A total of 1,263 posts have been identified so far.

The reservation for new appointments was raised from 3% to 4%. Four percent reservation is given for department-level promotions.