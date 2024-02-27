TNIE releases coffee table book on Guruvayur temple

‘Krishna Leela,’ a coffee table book on Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple, published by The New Indian Express, was launched on Monday. Lakshmi Menon, CEO and Director of TNIE, presented a copy of the book to temple thantri Brahmasree P C Dineshan Namboothiripad at a ceremony held at the temple.

The 252-page book captures the spiritual vitality and magnificence of the Guruvayur temple. The book meticulously compiles facts, enriched with captivating images and narratives, providing readers with a deep understanding of the temple’s significance.

In addition to chronicling the tales of revered deities and legends, the book also delves into the lives of individuals intricately connected to the temple’s legacy. Notably, it sheds light on Guruvayur’s renowned elephant camp and its celebrated pachyderms.

Actor Jayaram, TNIE Resident Editor (Kerala) Kiran Prakash and General Manager (Kerala) Vishnukumar were present during the launch. Dinamani Editor Vaidiyanadhan, Super Industries, Thrissur, managing director Sreedhar Balakrishnan, Guruvayur Devaswom Board members Chengara Surendran, C Manoj, Manoj B Nair and V G Raveendran and devaswom administrator K P Vinayan also took part in the function.