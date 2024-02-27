TP Chandrasekharan murder case: KC Ramachandran ‘has no guilt feeling’, says report

KOCHI : A report by the additional district probation officer of Kozhikode probation office, which was submitted to the High Court, says that local CPM leader KC Ramachandran, a key conspirator in the murder of TP Chandrasekharan, “has no guilt feeling”, even after long years of confinement. He is now on parole.

“Ramachandran is having an opinion that he is innocent”, as he was at his home when the murder happened, the report says.

Besides, the report, which contains reactions of the victim’s family says MLA K K Rema, wife of the slain RMP leader, revealed that she and her son continued to receive threatening messages and fear for their lives.

The HC will consider the report and the mitigating circumstances of the accused in a plea filed by Rema and the state government seeking to enhance the awarded sentence.

The report said Ramachandran, who was the CPM’s local committee member in Kunnumkara, was disturbed by the HC ruling. He worked as librarian of Kannur central prison for many years.

During the hearing of the plea to enhance the sentence, Ramachandran submitted that he is a victim of political vengeance.

He was a member of Vadakara block panchayat and was involved in the activities of the Sparsham Palliative Society in his area during his parole days. Ramachandran said he is also planning to start a ‘pakal veedu’ with the help of community members for the health and well-being of senior citizens.

Jail authorities did not have any complaints with him, neither were any issues reported during his occasional parole, which started in 2016.

The report said Ramachandran does not have any past convictions. It made it clear that there was no significant change in his behaviour, even after long years of confinement.

The social investigation report on Kodi Suni said he was working as a headload worker in Chokli at the time of the murder. It says that he was a CPM sympathiser, but not an active member. He had previously been named in numerous other criminal cases in the Mahe area.

Jail authorities also produced of a report on the examination of convicts by medical officers of the psychiatry department of Kannur MCH. Those reports concluded that the “preliminary evaluations do not reveal the presence of any significant active psychopathology at present.

However, a detailed evaluation with a reliable informant for an observation period of not less than 10-14 days is recommended to establish the presence or absence of mental illness.”