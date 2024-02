THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unleashing a scathing attack on the ruling LDF and Opposition UDF for playing dynasty poltics and exuding confidence of winning double-digit seats from Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday set the ground for BJP’s strong fight in the state.

“Modi will show no neglect in realising the dreams of Kerala. This is Modi ki Guarantee,” he said, questioning the state government’s claims to the contrary.

Addressing a large crowd at the culmination of BJP state president K Surendran’s padayatra at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Modi took a dig at the INDIA bloc partners Congress and the Left parties for their approach in the state and outside. “In Kerala, they sing one tune, but in Delhi, they hum another. They drink tea and eat samosa and biscuits together in Delhi. Outside Kerala, they are BFF - best friends forever,” he said.

“The changing mindset of Kerala will make it easy for us to get 370 seats. In 2019, Kerala gave BJP double-digit vote percentage. In 2024, the people of Kerala will give BJP double-digit seats in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Modi, who arrived at the Air Force technical area of the Thiruvananthapuram airport a little later than scheduled, went directly to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). Later, he arrived at the Central Stadium at 1.10pm and addressed the BJP workers, who were chanting the slogan ‘Modi Government Once More’.

Sending the workers, who had been waiting for more than three-and-half-hours, into a frenzy, the PM for the first time questioned the Pinarayi government’s claim of the Centre’s neglect of Kerala.

Putting the blame squarely on the state government, Modi said projects implemented by his government have helped lakhs of Keralites too. “Despite continuous non-cooperation from the state government, Kerala has always remained a priority for us. We have never looked down upon or discriminated against Kerala or any other non-BJP ruling states through vote politics. Even when BJP was not a strong force in the state, we have tried to strengthen Kerala. In the past 10 years, Kerala too has gained as much as the non-BJP states through various projects,” he said.