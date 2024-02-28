Kerala: 2nd migrant worker found dead in 3 days

KOCHI: A migrant worker was found dead at a construction unit near Kizhakkambalam on Tuesday.

The deceased is Riyajuddin, 27, of Assam. He is the second migrant worker found dead at the site in three days.

The police said the worker, who was allegedly inebriated, might have fallen from the building. “He was staying with his relatives and other workers at the construction site and was reportedly under the influence of alcohol on Monday night. We found an injury to his head, but it might have been caused after his head hit somewhere,” said an officer with the Kunnathunadu police station, where a case has been registered.

An investigation will be launched based on the autopsy report, he said. “At present, no one has been reported missing here. Also, there is no evidence suggesting murder. However, we cannot draw conclusions without the autopsy report,” the officer said.

On Sunday, a 34-year-old migrant worker was found dead at a construction site near Edathala in Aluva. The deceased was Nur Islam from West Bengal. Nurul was residing at the construction site along with other workers. The death occurred at night, the police said.

“In the morning, the workers discovered his body on the ground. An injury was also observed to his head,” said an officer with Edathala police.

The police are yet to ascertain whether the case is a murder, rather they suspect the death might have been the result of an accident.