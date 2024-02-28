Kerala: Vande Bharat Express halts for 25 mins at Aluva after smoke alert

"It is being thought that someone might have lighted a cigarette inside the lavatory triggering the extinguisher. However, more details can be arrived after the CCTV footage inside the coach is analysed," said the PRO.

"As soon as the smoke was detected, the train was stopped and the passengers evacuated. After a thorough check to negate any sort of fire or gas leakage, the train was cleared for its onward journey. The train left Aluva station at 9:20 am," he added.

No passenger suffered any health problems due to the smoke, the official said, adding that any delay caused by the stoppage at Aluva would be covered up., as reported by PTI.