Minister reviews safety measures at Brahmapuram waste plant

KOCHI: Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Tuesday evaluated the progress of safety measures being implemented by various departments at the Brahampuram waste treatment plant to prevent the recurrence of fire.

He directed officials to complete the ongoing works immediately. Corporation officials said that the work on the roads within the vicinity of the plant will be completed in a week. The vehicles of the fire and rescue services department were tested on the roads that have been completed. Corporation officials said that they had conducted an inspection on the road, and strengthening work has been done in places where it was found necessary.

Following TNIE’s report on the district administration’s failure to put in place proper safety measures at Brahmapuram, a delegation led by Industries Minister P Rajeeve visited the plant last week.

Regarding the installation of street lights, the minister directed the KSEB to take steps to install the lights within two days. Hydrants will also be installed inside the plant within two days for Rs 75 lakh. CCTV cameras installed on the plant premises have been made accessible to the police. Training for fire watchers has been completed. Fifty fire watchers have been appointed at the plant site. Two teams of watchers will be closely monitoring the plant area. The irrigation department has completed 65% of the desilting of the Kadambrayar River, and the remaining work will be done within two weeks.