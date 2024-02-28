‘Navy will become fully Atmanirbhar by 2047’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Naval Staff Chief Admiral R Harikumar said that the Indian Navy was undergoing a huge transformation with the force adopting a multitude of reforms to become more indigenous. He spoke in detail about the changes at a gathering of Navy veterans and a press conference held on its sidelines in the capital city on Tuesday.

Harikumar said that the Navy’s transformation is in line with India’s goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

“There has been ‘high-speed indigenisation’ in the force in the past 10 years. During the past decade, 33 ships and submarines were made in India. Of the 66 ships under construction, 64 are being built in Indian yards. The Navy will become completely Atmanirbhar latest by 2047,” he said.

The naval chief highlighted how the two editions of Swavlamban, naval innovation and indigenisation seminar for local industries yielded good results.

“The force received response from 1,100 industries, mostly MSMEs, for the problem statements given. Contracts worth Rs 2,000 crore were signed for new products or improved versions of those in use. The MSMEs, startups and small industries were coming up with innovative ideas, technology and equipment.

Besides, the Navy has incubation centres in IITs and the like,” he said.

“The country, for many decades, followed obsolete rules and procedures in the Navy Act given by the British. We diligently followed them even after the British discarded them some 30 or 40 years back. But now, processes and procedures have changed, and many parts of the Navy Act were amended,” he said.

Agnipath

The Naval chief said Agnipath would reduce the median age of the force. “Currently, the only entry point to the force is Agnipath. It will reduce the median age from the present 32 plus years to 26 in seven years,” he said. Another big step is opening of all ranks to women. “We are becoming a gender-neutral force. Already, 1,124 women have joined the force. All branches are open to women officers. They can even join submarines or marine commandos if they are competent, have the commitment and will to do the job,” he said.