Protest erupts in Munnar over wild elephant attack

IDUKKI: Munnar town witnessed a seething protest on Tuesday after a 45-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed by a wild elephant in the Kannimala Top Division of Munnar on Monday night.

The deceased, Suresh Kumar alias Mani, of Kannimala Top Division, was heading from Munnar to Top Division in his autorickshaw when a rogue tusker which was standing near a bungalow attacked the vehicle.

A family comprising a husband, wife and daughter and two migrant workers were there in the auto. When the elephant attacked the vehicle, the migrant workers managed to run away, but the couple Esakki Raja, 45, and Rejina, 39, suffered injuries.

When the elephant attacked the autorickshaw, driver Mani was thrown out of the vehicle. The elephant caught him with its trunk and tossed him away.

Mani, who suffered serious head injuries in the incident died on the spot.

However, the injured were immediately taken to the Tata General Hospital in Munnar by a jeep driver who passed through the area. As the driver flashed the headlight and sounded the horn, the tusker retreated into the forest.

Hartal in Munnar

In protest against the attack, the LDF called a hartal in the hill town on Tuesday, while the UDF blockaded the roads demanding a concrete solution to the rising wild elephant menace.

As protestors blocked the highway at various places, tourists had a tough time reaching their destinations.

As family members, local people and party workers refused to hand over the body of Suresh Kumar to conduct post-mortem examination, an all-party meeting was held under the leadership of Devikulam MLA A Raja in Munnar on Tuesday morning to address their grievances.

Following the meeting, Rs 10 lakh was handed over by the forest department officials as immediate compensation for the victim’s family.

The meeting decided to take over the educational expenses of Suresh Kumar’s children, and provide a government job to his next of kin.

The medical expense of the injured will also be met by the state government.

A Raja said that the forest officials have promised to strengthen the functioning of rapid response team in Munnar, and conduct 24-hour patrolling. “A team of local residents will be formed to track the path of the tusker. The forest officials are camping in the area to track its movement,” the MLA said.