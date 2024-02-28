TP Chandrasekharan murder: Shafi’s family getting Rs 5k monthly from CPM sympathisers, says report

KOCHI: While the state leadership of the CPM remains steadfast in its assertion that the party had no involvement in the murder of RMP leader TP Chandrasekharan, the social investigation report concerning Muhammed Shafi KK, a member of the killer gang, stated that his mother disclosed to authorities that sympathisers of the CPM were providing monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to their family. Furthermore, the reports on all accused persons stated that they were sympathisers of the CPM.

“Shafi’s sister’s spouse is financially supporting his family and his mother revealed that CPM party sympathisers are giving monthly support of Rs 5,000 to the family,” stated the report of District Probation Officer, Kannur. Meanwhile, the prosecutor informed the court that about 106 political murders have taken place in the past two decades.

The report further stated that Rajeesh TK was involved in a criminal case during the sentence period. He was arraigned as an accused in a case registered at Cubbon Park police station in Karnataka in 2023 under various sections of the Arms Act. Viyyur police also registered a crime against him in 2014.

Sijith S alias Annan Sijith was also involved in crime during the sentence period. Poojappura police, Thiruvananthapuram registered a crime. Another accused Anoop was booked by the Viyyur police in 2015 and in another NDPS case in 2023 during his parole period.

During the argument on the enhancement of sentences, Advocate P Kumarankutty, Special Public Prosecutor, pointed out the criminal antecedents of the convicts. He also added that it was a cruel murder and the maximum punishment should be awarded to the convicts. The murder was a result of political vengeance and a larger conspiracy hatched by the accused persons.

The Bench which awarded life imprisonment to convicts examined the report which was pointed out by the prosecution. It observed that the report regarding the work done by the first, second, and fourth to eighth accused, 11th accused and 18th accused in jail submitted by the jail superintendent, Kannur, showed that all of them performed their work in a satisfactory manner.

Their behaviour in jail was reported to be satisfactory. About Kodi Suni, the jail superintendent, Tavanur, reported that he was shifted from High-Security Prison, Viyyur, in 2023 on disciplinary grounds and that he was not allotted any work at the Tavanur prison.