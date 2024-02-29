Clogged drains at Tripunithura metro terminal raise concerns

KOCHI: Even as the Tripunithura metro terminal is being readied for inauguration, the municipality and nearby residents have come forward with concerns over the filling up of surrounding flood drains with construction debris.

Tripunithura municipality vice chairman KK Pradeep urged Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) and railway authorities to urgently clear the drains to prevent waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season. “If no action is taken, we will move ahead with protests,” he warned.

Municipality chairperson Rema Santhosh has written to KMRL’s managing director and railway area manager seeking speedy restoration of the drains. Detailing the issue, area councillor Raji Anil said two drains on the premises of the terminal are chocked with construction waste.

“Storm water passes through these canals, and this prevents waterlogging in the area. We were told that construction of the terminal would be carried out without covering the drains. We want the drains restored. Otherwise, we will be staring at severe waterlogging in the coming monsoon season,” said the councillor. She added that metro officials have promised to build a culvert to mitigate waterlogging concerns.

KMRL officials refuted the claims stating none of the drains are jammed. “The work was carried out by maintaining the existing width of the drains,” said an official.

According to Anil Chathari, a resident and vice president of the Chathari Residents Association, a canal that runs parallel to the road has existed behind the railway station for several years. “The area where the metro station has come up is prone to waterlogging. We had urged officials to build a proper drainage system connecting Karingachira Puzha to avoid this in the future,” said Anil. “Metro has ensured that water on its premises flows into the drains, whereas residential areas will suffer,” he said.

Southern Railways officials did not respond to requests for comment.