Cochin Shipyard Ltd launches India’s 1st hydrogen cell ferry

KOCHI: Leading central public sector undertakings (PSUs) are betting big on hydrogen fuel, realising the clear shift that is likely to happen in the sustainable energy sector in the country in the coming years. The latest to join the bandwagon is Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) after it launched the country’s first hydrogen fuel cell ferry on Wednesday.

CSL’s move follows Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd’s (FACT) plans to set up a small green hydrogen plant on its premises in Kochi, in collaboration with Oil India Ltd, and Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) signing an agreement with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) earlier this month to explore opportunities in the domain of green hydrogen, including green ammonia/green methanol and other derivatives.

Launching CSL’s hydrogen fuel cell ferry virtually from Thoothukudi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s commitment to a sustainable future aims for achieving net-zero by 2070.

This timeline seems to be the factor that’s driving companies to be bullish on hydrogen, said officials. They said major players like IOC, BPCL, HPCL, NDPC, and Reliance are heavily investing in hydrogen fuel technology. “These firms are on a mission to shift from oil to energy companies in the next five to ten years,” Madhu S Nair, chairman and managing director of CSL.

A CIAL official said the airport company’s collaborative effort, combining technological prowess and infrastructure, will result in the world’s first green hydrogen plant and fuelling station located within an airport setting.

Green hydrogen, produced from water using renewable energy sources, is recognised as a future fuel and aligns with zero-carbon energy strategies.