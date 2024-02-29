Kerala: Arrangements in place for HS, VHSE & SSLC exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All arrangements are in place for the Higher Secondary / Vocational Higher Secondary and SSLC examinations, slated to begin on March 1 and March 4, respectively, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said. He was speaking to mediapersons at the Directorate of General Education in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday after assessing the exam preparedness.

While a total of 8.55 lakh students will appear for the Higher Secondary Plus One and Plus Two exams, 57,107 students have registered for the first and second-year VHSE exams.

A total of 4.27 lakh students are appearing for the SSLC exam in 2,971 centres in the state, Gulf region and Lakshadweep. The Higher Secondary, VHSE and SSLC exam results are expected to be declared by the second week of May, the minister said.

For the Higher Secondary exam, 52 single valuation camps and 25 double valuation camps have been set up. The distribution of question papers and score entry of the second-year higher secondary practical exam are in the final stages. “Around 25,000 teachers will be deployed as invigilators and deputy chief superintendents for the Higher Secondary exam,” the minister said.

Minimum age for Class I admission to remain 5 yrs

The state will continue admitting students to class I at the age of five years, Minister V Sivankutty has said. The minister’s clarification came amid reports that the Union government has once again reminded the states and union territories to make six years the minimum age for admission to Class I, in tune with the National Education Policy. “The students in the state are enrolled in kindergarten at the age of 3 and in Class I at the age of 5. The situation does not warrant delaying admission to class I by a year,” the minster told reporters on the sidelines of the meeting to assess preparations for SSLC exams.