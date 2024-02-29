Kerala Health Department moots ayurveda wellness centres for tourists

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to tap the potential of Ayurveda, the Health Department plans to set up premium wellness centres offering Ayurvedic treatment for people coming from outside the state, said Health Minister Veena George. Veena said the basic infrastructure development for the centres has started and the department will also offer training to the staff. She was speaking after inaugurating the yoga training centre at the Poojappura Panchakarma Hospital campus of the Government Ayurveda College.

“Health care, disease prevention and disease eradication are the most important aspects of the health sector in this era. The 10 major projects as part of the Nava Kerala Action Plan for Ardram II scheme have been formulated with an emphasis on lifestyle disease prevention, cancer care programme and healthy life campaign. AYUSH sector has a major place in it,” said Veena.

“Yoga has a great place in ensuring the healthy existence of body and mind. Recognising this, 1,000 yoga clubs have been started in the state in the past two years,” the minister said.