Kerala: MoU inked to protect intellectual property & tech transfer in engineering colleges

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major step towards ensuring intellectual property, technology transfer and related services to engineering colleges in the state, the Higher Education Department has inked an agreement with the technology transfer office under the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Directorate of Technical Education and TIPS@TIMed (Technology Transfer and Intellectual Property Services), functioning at the SCTIMST’s technology business incubator, TIMed. The agreement will ensure better services for search, drafting and filing of patents, technology transfer, industry partner scouting and execution of contracts of sponsored projects, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said. The services will be available to students, researchers and faculty of various engineering colleges in the state.

“The agreement is a key step towards equipping the technical educational institutions to make valuable contributions to the state’s transition into a knowledge economy,” she said.

The MoU was inked by director of Technical Education M S Rajasree and SCTIMST-TIMed CEO S Balram. Higher Education Secretary Ishita Roy was also present.