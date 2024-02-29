Kerala: No surprises in IUML list ahead of Lok Sabha polls

KOZHIKODE: As expected, the IUML has decided to field ET Muhammad Basheer and M P Abdusamad Samadani in Malappuram and Ponnani, respectively, for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha.

Navas Kani will be the candidate of the party from Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu.

This was announced at a press conference in Malappuram on Wednesday. The party will declare the candidate for the Rajya Sabha at an appropriate time. Congress has agreed to give the Rajya Sabha seat to the IUML when the tenure of some sitting MPs expires in coming July. IUML had demanded a third seat in Lok Sabha itself but finally decided to compromise with the Rajya Sabha seat.