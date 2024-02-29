Kerala: No surprises in IUML list ahead of Lok Sabha polls

KOZHIKODE: As expected, the IUML has decided to field ET Muhammad Basheer and M P Abdusamad Samadani in Malappuram and Ponnani, respectively, for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha.
Navas Kani will be the candidate of the party from Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu.
This was announced at a press conference in Malappuram on Wednesday. The party will declare the candidate for the Rajya Sabha at an appropriate time. Congress has agreed to give the Rajya Sabha seat to the IUML when the tenure of some sitting MPs expires in coming July. IUML had demanded a third seat in Lok Sabha itself but finally decided to compromise with the Rajya Sabha seat.
Basheer is the sitting MP from Ponnani while Samadani represents Malappuram. The IUML leaders did not respond to the question as to why the party decided to change the candidates. IUML national president Khader Moideen, who was also present at the press conference, said that his party is part of the DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu. IUML has asked for a Rajya Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu and the DMK has promised that the demand will be considered later.