Kerala: Seaport-Airport Road development gains pace as four-laning gets government nod

KOCHI: Marking a significant stride towards the development of the Seaport-Airport Road, the state government on Wednesday decided to widen the Bharat Mata College-Civil Station and the Irumbanam-Infopark stretches to four lanes.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting attended by Industries Ministers P Rajeeve, Revenue Minister K Rajan and PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas in Thiruvananthapuram.

The meeting noted that measures to convert the stretch between the collectorate and Infopark into four lanes has already commenced following the decision to expand the Kochi Metro to Infopark. The Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) will prepare a project report for the remaining stretches and submit it to the public works department.

A KIIFB official said the Rs 722 crore needed for the stretch between the National Armament Depot (NAD) and the Mahilalayam Road will be considered in the next board meeting.

The meeting also decided to take steps, with the cooperation of HMT and NAD, to expedite proceedings.

The work on the stretch between HMT Road and NAD has been stalled for years because of a court intervention. Towards the acquisition of the HMT land necessary for road development, RBDCK has secured permission to utilise Rs 16.35 crore from a nationalised bank.

Though the decision to start land acquisition depends on the final verdict of the Supreme Court, the meeting decided to start the road work after sanctioning (levying) the compensation amount.

It has also been decided to approach the Union government to resolve the issue over the acquisition of 5.29 acres from NAD. If land is available, RBDCK will provide the state government with a plan to redevelop the NAD Road, which will require an estimated amount of Rs 40.50 crore.

Revenue Principal Secretary Tinku Biswal, District Collector N S K Umesh, RBDCK MD S Suhas were among those who attended the meeting.

