Not wild animals, humans have voting rights: Bishop Mar George Madathikandathil

KOCHI: Stressing the need to ensure protection for farmers from wild animals straying into human habitations, Kothamangalam Bishop Mar George Madathikandathil reminded politicians that it is not the animals but the humans that have voting rights.

Addressing the human rights protection rally organised by the Syro-Malabar Catholic Eparchy of Kothamangalam on Wednesday, he said the government should amend the outdated Wildlife Protection Act and end the practice of giving more importance to wild animals than humans.

“The government will face severe backlash if it fails to address the woes of the farmers. Politicians should remember that not wild animals but humans have voting rights. We are forced to say this out of helplessness. The politicians should show the grit to rein in the forest officers who are persecuting farmers. There has been a steep rise in the number of people killed by wild animals. The forest department has been a mute spectator to this,” the bishop said.

Hundreds of farmers participated in the rally taken out from Kothamangalam KSRTC bus stand to the DFO office.