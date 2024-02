THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major morale boost for the LDF government , the controversial Kerala Lokayukta Amendment Bill, 2022, which limits the powers of the anti-corruption watchdog, received the President’s assent late on Wednesday. With this, the chief minister or ministers need not step down even if there’s an adverse verdict from the Lokayukta.

The President’s assent has come as a major setback to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who had been sitting on the legislation for more than a year.

President Droupadi Murmu issued her nod to the Bill, passed in August 2022. As per reports, the Bill was approved based on legal advice that the amendment is similar to the provisions in the Lokpal Bill. It also marked one of the rare instances where a legislation referred to the President has been assented to so quickly.

Reacting to the development, Law Minister P Rajeeve told reporters on Wednesday that the government brought in the legislation as it was constitutionally valid. The Bill had been passed amid boycott by the Opposition UDF.

Bill forwarded to Prez last Nov

Khan forwarded the Bill, along with six others, to the President in November 2023, after the government approached the Supreme Court. The amendment allows the “competent authority” to either reject or accept the report by the ombudsman, by diluting Section 14 of the original Act. It makes the assembly the competent authority to review the Lokayukta report against the CM. If the report indicts a minister, the CM can take a call. For legislators, the speaker will be the competent authority. The amendment also allows retired High Court judges to be appointed Lokayukta, and also exempts political leaders from the purview of the Lokayukta Act.