Presidential nod to Lok Ayukta Bill indicates Kerala Guv stand wrong: Minister Rajeev

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President Droupadi Murmu's assent to the Kerala Lok Ayukta Bill, passed by the assembly in August 2022, indicates that the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's stand on the matter was wrong, state Law Minister P Rajeev said on Thursday.

His reaction comes in the wake of media reports that the President approved the amended Bill.

Rajeev said that when the Lokpal Bill was being discussed in the Parliament, a decision was taken that the states have the power to frame a similar law and therefore, there was nothing wrong in the manner in which the amendments were made to the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act.

He said that when the Governor had sought a clarification regarding the bill, it was read out to him and therefore, he ought to have signed it back then.