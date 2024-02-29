Wayanad student suicide: SFI members tortured Sidharth to death, alleges family

sfTHIRUVANANATHAPURAM: The family of JS Sidharth, the second-year student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode who was found hanging in the hostel under suspicious circumstances, alleged that he was tortured to death by the SFI members and expressed apprehension that the probe could be sabotaged because of political intervention.

Sidharth’s father, T Jayaprakash said the SFI members had locked his son inside a hostel room. Sidharth was tortured there for three days, resulting in his death, he said. “He was deprived of water and food all these days. They fatally beat him up and later hanged his body,” Jayaprakash said.

He said Sidharth could never have resorted to suicide as he wanted to accomplish many things in life.

“He wanted to finish the course well and do his higher studies in wildlife. He was always full of life and hence it’s wrong to say that he took his own life,” he said.

Jayaprakash pointed out that several fresh wounds were found on his son’s body. It was also reported that he had not eaten for days. He said some of Sidharth’s classmates came to him during the cremation and told him in detail about what had transpired in the college.

“But they are scared to say it openly,” he added.

Sidharth was beaten up by some of his seniors and classmates after he had danced with senior female students during the Valentine’s Day celebrations. According to Jayaprakash, on February 15, while Sidharth was returning home, some students called him over the phone and instructed him to return. He had reached Ernakulam by then, but he returned. “He did not tell his mother the exact reason for returning to the college. He was locked up by the SFI members and tortured,” he added.

Sidharth’s uncle, Shibu M, said the college authorities tried to protect the accused. “The dean tried to shield the accused. Action should also be taken against him,” he said.

UDF, BJP slam SFI

The UDF and the BJP have come out against the SFI for the death of Sidharth. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that the university tried to cover up the attack against the student. “Under the shadow of the CPM, the SFI has been growing into a criminal gang,” he said. After visiting the house of Siddharth on Wednesday, Union Minister V Muraleedharan alleged that the CPM has been protecting the accused persons in the case.