THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Managing to pacify ally IUML, which was insisting on a third seat in the coming general elections, by conceding the Rajya Sabha seat falling vacant in July, the Congress successfully concluded seat-sharing talks within the UDF. As in the 2019 LS polls, Congress will contest 16 seats, League two, and KC(Joseph) and RSP one each.

Instead of a third LS berth, IUML and Congress will share an RS seat on a rotation basis, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday in the presence of Congress state president K Sudhakaran.

As per the deal, the RS seat held by KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani that falls vacant on July 1 will be given to the League. Congress will take over the RS berth held by League’s P V Abdul Wahab when it falls vacant on April 23, 2027.

Seat-sharing talks had been held up by IUML’s insistence on a third LS seat. Though Congress had maintained the League “had every right” to a third berth – Satheesan reiterated this on Wednesday too – it had made known its inconvenience in agreeing to the demand.

“The RS seat will be shared between Congress and IUML on rotation basis. The formula has been approved by both parties. Congress will contest 16 LS seats,” said Satheesan. “Our view is that Muslim League has every right to get a third LS seat. However, we expressed our inconvenience in parting with it due to special circumstances,” said Satheesan. Though this means IUML gets a second RS seat three years in advance, it should not be seen as a significant political victory.

IUML on Wednesday announced its two LS candidates. Ponnani MP ET Mohammed Basheer and Malappuram MP M P Abdussamad Samadani will swap their seats.