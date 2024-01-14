INTERVIEW | BJP rule under Narendra Modi a dark age for the ASI: Archaeologist KK Muhammed

But there is a huge difference between demolishing a temple to build a masjid and constructing a masjid on the ruins of a dilapidated temple…

Many temples were demolished in medieval India. If you visit Delhi you can see Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque near Qutub Minar (the mosque was built over the site of a temple). Some pages of Babar Nama have gone missing. Pages describing the activities of three months are missing. But there was an inscription that Mir Bakshi had constructed the masjid. The demolition was part of a war and the Muslims of the current generation are in no way responsible for the act. But at the same time, Muslims should not defend the demolition of temples by some invaders. Christians do not justify what the Portuguese did in Goa.