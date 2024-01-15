150 Ayush centres to get NABH certification

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The health department has begun preparations to achieve the first level of NABH certification for the second set of 150 Ayush health and wellness centres by March. Health Minister Veena George said that steps were taken to improve the facilities for these centres to apply for the quality certification from December itself.

Recently, the state became the first in the country to get the first level of NABH certification for 150 Ayush centres.