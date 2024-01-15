150 Ayush centres to get NABH certification

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The health department has begun preparations to achieve the first level of NABH certification for the second set of 150 Ayush health and wellness centres by March. Health Minister Veena George said that steps were taken to improve the facilities for these centres to apply for the quality certification from December itself.
Recently, the state became the first in the country to get the first level of NABH certification for 150 Ayush centres.
The application was submitted after a 90-day-work on the facilities. The measures included infrastructure improvement, gap analysis, lab facilities etc. The department plans to achieve certification for all the 600 centres in the state in four stages.
The Union government has given approval for setting up 100 more centres in the state. The AYUSH NHM in the state had released a standard operating procedure for getting the NABH certification last week.