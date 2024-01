KOZHIKODE: Days after Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair targeted political leadership for practising authoritarianism, it was the turn of writer M Mukundan to train his guns on the lust of power that has corrupted the political class.

Speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) on Sunday, he said room for criticism was essential for the growth of democracy, but even writers turn away from creative criticism.

There should be a space for fearless criticism in India and Kerala, he said. “We are living in an era in which crowns rule the roost. Those sitting on the thrones have tasted power, and are hesitant to relinquish it. We’ve seen such traits during the Emergency... Once they sit on the throne, they forget the road they took to the chair of royalty which was covered with blood. They forget the value of the blood that was shed,” Mukundan said, adding what he said was applicable to all rulers.

Echoing Jayaprakash Narayan, the writer said rulers should abdicate before people throw them out.

Asked whether his remarks could be linked to those of MT, he said, “You may or may not.” Currently, the air is filled with fear and none dared to criticise those in power, he said.